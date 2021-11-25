NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

