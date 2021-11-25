NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 48,678.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after buying an additional 640,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after buying an additional 449,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NorthWestern by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

