NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

NLOK stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.