Norway Savings Bank Purchases 137 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $151.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.25 and a 200 day moving average of $175.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

