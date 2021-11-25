Norway Savings Bank Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Citigroup by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,962,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of C opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

