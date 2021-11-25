Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $22.09 million and approximately $932,849.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00241253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

