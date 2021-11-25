Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 697,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.