Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLMD shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

