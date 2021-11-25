Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Seer worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.07.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,800 in the last 90 days. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

