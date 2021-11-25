Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 16.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter worth about $261,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $54,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $409.37 million, a P/E ratio of -139.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.35.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

