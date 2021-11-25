Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 480,248 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,248 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GATO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

GATO stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

