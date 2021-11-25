NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 298.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 567,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 425,239 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $117,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after buying an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

NVDA stock opened at $326.74 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $814.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.30 and a 200 day moving average of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.