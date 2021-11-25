Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.23

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 3266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.6% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,318,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,966,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.5% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 71,468 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 18.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

