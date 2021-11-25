ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ONEOK by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after buying an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

