Opacity Market Capitalization Hits $36.21 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $36.21 million and $995,874.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00234274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

OPCT is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.