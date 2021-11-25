OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OpGen were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OpGen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

OPGN stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OpGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.74.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN).

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.