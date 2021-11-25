OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.93. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 132,210 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

