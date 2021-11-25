Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.77

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

OLCLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.29 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

