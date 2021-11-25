Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 4,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get Orion Biotech Opportunities alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $11,786,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $7,864,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.