Osmium Partners, Llc Acquires 1,522,200 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 1,522,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,060.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46.

LOV stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

LOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

