Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

