Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OUTKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

