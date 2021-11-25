Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (BATS:PSCX) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.32. 1,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (BATS:PSCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.