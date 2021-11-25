Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.92. 7,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 12,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,910,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

