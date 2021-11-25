Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after buying an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,829,000 after buying an additional 32,161 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

NOC traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.37. The stock had a trading volume of 606,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.11. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

