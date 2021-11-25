Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,751 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $78,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,314,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $549.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.12 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.77 and a 1-year high of $559.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

