Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.
Shares of DQJCY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,973. Pan Pacific International has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $26.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
Featured Story: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.