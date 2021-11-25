Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $701.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

