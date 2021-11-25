PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,344,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

