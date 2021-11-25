PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,945 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $47.64 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 51.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PC Connection by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

