PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Purchases $240,963.12 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PCB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

