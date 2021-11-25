pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Achieves $7.93 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. pEOS has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $46.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00094846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.39 or 0.07607211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,821.74 or 0.99805988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

