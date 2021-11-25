Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

PRDO opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $733.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

