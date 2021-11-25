Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.40.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

