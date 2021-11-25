Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

PM opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

