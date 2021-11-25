Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.69. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 407,800 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNE shares. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.28 million and a PE ratio of -76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,791,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,331,580. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,871 and have sold 475,000 shares valued at $270,750.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

