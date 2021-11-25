Plian (PI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $155,201.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Plian has a market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $155,201.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00237755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 869,977,935 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

