Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353. Polymetal International has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

