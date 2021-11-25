Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading Up 0.6%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Get Power Assets alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3632 per share. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.