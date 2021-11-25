Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Separately, Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

