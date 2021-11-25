PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 8,936 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $713,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,467 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $114,543.36.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,597 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $506,121.84.

On Monday, October 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,032 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $395,213.28.

On Monday, September 27th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $814,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $639,495.08.

On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01.

PSMT opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.85 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PriceSmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PriceSmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.