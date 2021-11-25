Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 397 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

