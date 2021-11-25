Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,616 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $165.62 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.06 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day moving average is $161.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.