Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.76.

Pure Storage stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 9,387.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

