Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report $197.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.75 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $173.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $729.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $719.69 million to $739.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $878.34 million, with estimates ranging from $806.30 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $772.35 million, a PE ratio of 192.33, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.