QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.43 EPS

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $33.89 by $9.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 307,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,501. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64. QIWI has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in QIWI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of QIWI by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QIWI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in QIWI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

