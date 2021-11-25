Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

XM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion and a PE ratio of -22.46.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.