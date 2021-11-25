Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $361.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

