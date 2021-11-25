QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock worth $40,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 60.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QuickLogic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

