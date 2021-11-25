Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.50. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.